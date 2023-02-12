Issuing a notice to ‘Hindu Voice’, Kolkata Police threatened that if the Tweet posting news report on Hindu idol desecration is not deleted, strict penal action will be taken

On Friday (February 10), popular Twitter user ‘Hindu Voice’ took to the micro-blogging platform to inform that it has been notified by the Kolkata Cyber police to take down a post about a recent case of idol vandalism in Islampur city in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The notice, issued under the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) Section 149 (prevent the commission of a cognisable offence), alleged that the said post by ‘Hindu Voice’ could adversely affect the law and order situation in the State.

“It has been observed that you are using social media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting post… Cyber police Station Kolkata hereby issues notice against you under Section 149 Cr.P.C for posting such message … which can adversely affect the law and order situation. You are hereby directed to delete the post and also refrain from such acts failing which you will be liable for strict penal action under the relevant provision of law,” the notice warned.

We got a notice from Kolkata Police’s Cyber Police Station directing to delete a certain post. As we are a law abiding entity, we are deleting the Murti breaking news for now. We are consulting with our lawyer.

In response to the intimidatory tactics adopted by the Kolkata Cyber Police, ‘Hindu Voice’ was forced to delete its tweet. It informed, “We got a notice from Kolkata Police’s Cyber Police Station directing to delete a certain post.”

“As we are a law-abiding entity, we are deleting the Murti breaking news for now. We are consulting with our lawyer. Namaskar to all,” the Twitter handle further emphasised.

The Background of the Case

As per a report by Asianet News, a statue of Goddess Kali was vandalised in the Shivdangi neighbourhood of Islampur city in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Thursday (February 9) night.

Besides, another idol of Radha-Krishna was broken in the in Milanpally area of Islampur. The development was confirmed by the locals to Asianet News. The incidents sparked anger amongst the Hindu residents in the city.

Following the incident, the Hindu community held demonstrations on the State Highway and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. The protests were called off only after receiving assurance from the police administration.

Now it seems West Bengal police are trying to censor the news of the desecration.