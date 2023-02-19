In another attack on the Mahashivaratri festival by Islamists, a religious procession was attacked in Madhya Pradesh yesterday. The incident happened at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on February 18, where Islamists stopped a Mahashivratri procession and asked the organisers to shut DJ playing religious music. As per reports, when Hindus refused, the Islamists allegedly pelted stones at the procession, and some of the devotees got injured.

According to reports, the Mahashivratri procession was taken out in the Lalgaon village of the Chand Police Station area. During the procession, a DJ vehicle running ahead of the procession was playing religious music. Suddenly some people from the Muslim community came in front of the vehicle and demanded to stop the music. When the Hindus refused, they started abusing Hindus. This led to a ruckus at the spot. After the Hindus refused to stop DJ music or change the route as demanded, the Islamists allegedly pelted stones at the procession.

Reportedly, around half a dozen Hindu devotees were injured in this attack.

Following this, some members of the Hindu community immediately reached Chand Police Station and informed them about the situation. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Later, a complaint was filed by activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding the arrest of the accused.

After the word of the attack spread, a large number of Hindus arrived at the police station and surrounded it, protesting against the attack. They chanted slogans demanding strict action against the attackers. The protest with slogans started at around 4 PM and continued till 8 PM.

In the complaint, the Hindu organisation said that on February 18, a Mahashivratri Procession was taken out. During the procession, some members of the Muslim community stopped Hindus. They threatened not to hold any such processions in the future. “If the police fail to take any action against the accused, Hindu organisations will hold massive protests,” they said. They also identified some of the Muslim youth named Rashid Patel, Anwar Khan, Faisal Khan, Imran Khan, Rizwan Khan, Arshad Khan, Jahid Khan and Niyaz Khan who allegedly attacked Hindus.

VHP officials alleged they protested for over five hours, but the police could not arrest the accused. Hindu organisations have submitted a video as proof of the attack. In the video, it can be seen that 2-3 men came and asked the Shiva devotees to stop the DJ. They abused Hindus and created a ruckus. Members of Bajrang Dal and VHP alleged that those who stopped the procession were involved in similar incidents to create disputes between communities.

The police, on the other hand, said the investigation was underway. SDPO PS Balre has assured that proper action will be taken on the basis of the complaint filed.

Chief Minister to visit Chhindwara on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a program scheduled in Saunsar, Chhindwara, on February 19. Amidst the official program, members of Hindu organisations have announced a rally in Lalgaon.