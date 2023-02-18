Saturday, February 18, 2023
‘Thar vs Nano’: Mahindra Thar flips following a collision with Tata Nano, images viral

OpIndia Staff
Thar Nano
Images from the accident (Source: India Today)
A road accident from Durg in Chhattisgarh has given netizens the fodder for plenty of jokes and memes. The accident between Tata’s discontinued economy car Nano and Mahindra’s premium SUV Thar resulted in the SUV getting flipped over while Nano survived with minor damages.

A Thar moving at a high speed in the Padmanapur police station area was T-Boned by a Nano in the accident which left the SUV lying on its back. Luckily nobody was hurt in the accident, except maybe Thar’s image.

“An accident took place between a Tata Nano and a Thar near the Padmanapur mini stadium under the Padmanabhpur police station around 12.30 pm. The Thar overturned, but no report has been lodged as no one was injured,” Inspector Rajiv Tiwari told India Today.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was shared online where the overturned Thar and the minimally damaged Nano car can be seen.

As the images from the accident went viral, several people tagged Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra raising questions about their premier car’s stability.

Meanwhile, several other users took this opportunity to take a dig at Thar’s performance and its reputation following the accident.

The stability of an SUV like Mahindra Thar is always an issue as the center of gravity moves upwards due to the higher ground clearance, creating a problem of overturning during such accidents. When they are T-boned even by a small car like Nano, they can flip as we saw in this case.

