Sunday, February 26, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Handsome' Sisodia's arrest in liquor scam triggers meme-fest, here are some of the funniest...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Handsome’ Sisodia’s arrest in liquor scam triggers meme-fest, here are some of the funniest ones

Many Twitter users wondered if Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on the crime of being 'handsome'

OpIndia Staff
Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor scam
8

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest in liquor scam has triggered a meme fest on the Internet.

Sisodia is often referred to as ‘handsome’ man because ahead of 2019 general elections, in an alleged ‘letter’, AAP’s Atishi had claimed defamatory posters were being shared by the opposition parties. In the said letter, Atishi faced character assassination along with allegations on Sisodia of being ‘handsome‘. Subsequently trolls briefly vandalised his Wikipedia page to call him ‘handsome’.

Twitter user Being Humor posted another meme which showed Akshay Kumar pretending to be upset but actually being elated at Sisodia’s arrest and said how these must be the reactions of Kejriwal himself.

He also pointed out that Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who is also lodged in jail over allegations of corruption are both still ministers in his cabinet.

Another Twitter user Delhi Se Hoon BC shared a clip of PM Modi where he was saying “Aap log rona band kijiye, mere tak aawaz aa rahi hai,” suggesting AAP supporters to not cry with Sisodia’s arrest.

He also suggested Satyendar Jain will be waiting for Sisodia to arrive in prison.

Memes also involved the legendary Baghpat Chaat Fight which recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary with more memes.

Sisodia is also Education Minister of Delhi and AAP had been crying river about his impending arrest by CBI claiming how he has been best education minister ever to walk on the earth. Their tweets and statements where one was left wondering whether he is going to jail in liquor case or those were obituaries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssisodia arrest, manish sisodia
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,797FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com