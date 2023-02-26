Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest in liquor scam has triggered a meme fest on the Internet.

Sisodia: If being handsome is a crime then arrest me



Police : pic.twitter.com/cWviPEiGlc — maithun (@Being_Humor) February 26, 2023

Sisodia is often referred to as ‘handsome’ man because ahead of 2019 general elections, in an alleged ‘letter’, AAP’s Atishi had claimed defamatory posters were being shared by the opposition parties. In the said letter, Atishi faced character assassination along with allegations on Sisodia of being ‘handsome‘. Subsequently trolls briefly vandalised his Wikipedia page to call him ‘handsome’.

Manish Sisodia arrested



Arvind Kejriwal : pic.twitter.com/bf2Lg24mCa — maithun (@Being_Humor) February 26, 2023

Twitter user Being Humor posted another meme which showed Akshay Kumar pretending to be upset but actually being elated at Sisodia’s arrest and said how these must be the reactions of Kejriwal himself.

Satyendra and Sisodia are still ministers https://t.co/GNa8hhpwO6 — maithun (@Being_Humor) February 26, 2023

He also pointed out that Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who is also lodged in jail over allegations of corruption are both still ministers in his cabinet.

Another Twitter user Delhi Se Hoon BC shared a clip of PM Modi where he was saying “Aap log rona band kijiye, mere tak aawaz aa rahi hai,” suggesting AAP supporters to not cry with Sisodia’s arrest.

He also suggested Satyendar Jain will be waiting for Sisodia to arrive in prison.

Now it look like a complete gang🤣#ManishSisodia pic.twitter.com/tgycS3Hy3O — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 26, 2023

Memes also involved the legendary Baghpat Chaat Fight which recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary with more memes.

* Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI*



Delhi school kids: pic.twitter.com/Y2s0TVk7tC — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) February 26, 2023

Sisodia is also Education Minister of Delhi and AAP had been crying river about his impending arrest by CBI claiming how he has been best education minister ever to walk on the earth. Their tweets and statements where one was left wondering whether he is going to jail in liquor case or those were obituaries.