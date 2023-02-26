Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest in liquor scam has triggered a meme fest on the Internet.
Sisodia: If being handsome is a crime then arrest me— maithun (@Being_Humor) February 26, 2023
Police : pic.twitter.com/cWviPEiGlc
Sisodia is often referred to as ‘handsome’ man because ahead of 2019 general elections, in an alleged ‘letter’, AAP’s Atishi had claimed defamatory posters were being shared by the opposition parties. In the said letter, Atishi faced character assassination along with allegations on Sisodia of being ‘handsome‘. Subsequently trolls briefly vandalised his Wikipedia page to call him ‘handsome’.
Manish Sisodia arrested— maithun (@Being_Humor) February 26, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal : pic.twitter.com/bf2Lg24mCa
Twitter user Being Humor posted another meme which showed Akshay Kumar pretending to be upset but actually being elated at Sisodia’s arrest and said how these must be the reactions of Kejriwal himself.
Satyendra and Sisodia are still ministers https://t.co/GNa8hhpwO6— maithun (@Being_Humor) February 26, 2023
He also pointed out that Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who is also lodged in jail over allegations of corruption are both still ministers in his cabinet.
प्रिय आपियों 😸 pic.twitter.com/GfsOXMoRNs— Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) February 26, 2023
Another Twitter user Delhi Se Hoon BC shared a clip of PM Modi where he was saying “Aap log rona band kijiye, mere tak aawaz aa rahi hai,” suggesting AAP supporters to not cry with Sisodia’s arrest.
सतेंदर जैन तिहाड़ में। pic.twitter.com/MY5NElOdzf— Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) February 26, 2023
He also suggested Satyendar Jain will be waiting for Sisodia to arrive in prison.
Now it look like a complete gang🤣#ManishSisodia pic.twitter.com/tgycS3Hy3O— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 26, 2023
Memes also involved the legendary Baghpat Chaat Fight which recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary with more memes.
* Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI*— chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) February 26, 2023
Delhi school kids: pic.twitter.com/Y2s0TVk7tC
Sisodia is also Education Minister of Delhi and AAP had been crying river about his impending arrest by CBI claiming how he has been best education minister ever to walk on the earth. Their tweets and statements where one was left wondering whether he is going to jail in liquor case or those were obituaries.