Sunday, February 19, 2023
Mehsana: Former Sarpanch Karim Yadav showers cash including Rs 500 notes on the street from his terrace at his nephew’s wedding

During his nephew's wedding procession, Karim Yadav showered Rs 500 notes from the terrace of his house on the street below

Mehsana: Former Sarpanch Karim showers cash at wedding of his nephew Razak as 'Azeem-o-shaan Shahenshah' plays in background, watch
Cash showered from the terrace of former Sarpanch's residence (Image source- TV9 Gujarati)
4

On Sunday, in an unusual incident, bundles of currency notes were thrown from the terrace of a building during a wedding event in Mehsana district of Gujarat. Hundreds of people gathered under the house of a former sarpanch of Gujarat’s Agol village in the Kekri tehsil as he showered several notes of various denominations including Rs 500 notes from his terrace.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the former Sarpanch could be seen throwing notes while the wedding band was playing the famous Bollywood song ‘Azeem-o-shaan shahenshah’ from the movie Jodha Akhbar. The former Sarpanch showered currency notes during his nephew’s wedding.

The former Sarpanch has been identified as Karim Yadav who showered cash notes during the wedding procession of his nephew Razak. During the procession, he and his family members went to the top of their residence and showered money on people gathered to witness the celebrations.

The people meanwhile on the streets could be seen collecting the cash notes showered from the terrace. Reports mention that cash notes ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 500 were thrown from the terrace. People on the streets also engaged in brawls to collect money.

One similar incident was reported from Banglore in January, where Arun V, a YouTuber, a host and an employee of an event management company threw Rs 10 currency notes from the KR Market flyover to attain publicity. Reportedly, around 2000 notes in the denomination of Rs 10 were showered onto the road by the man. The traffic and law and order situation below the flyover could be seen disrupted as people engaged in a fight to collect the amount thrown.

The Banglore Police were informed about the incident who then detained the man for some unusual reason. The Police also filed an FIR against him under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 92 (D) (punishment of certain street offenses and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.

