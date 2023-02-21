Days after toxic chemical spill in Ohio, molten debris rain down on several buildings in the state after massive explosion in a metal factory

It seems the state of Ohio can’t catch a break right now. Days after a train derailment caused a massive chemical spill of toxic substances including vinyl chloride, the state has to deal with molten debris raining down on the residents now. An explosion occurred in an Ohio metals plant on Monday, February 20, scattering molten metal and debris that rained down on neighboring buildings. It killed 1 person and injured at least a dozen others.

The smoke billowing into the sky after the blast could be seen for miles around the damaged factory. The factory is located about 15 miles southeast of Cleveland in the state of Ohio.

Following the blast, Oakwood Fire Department Captain Brian DiRocco addressed the media and informed that 13 people were taken to the hospital with burn wounds following the blast, and one more was being treated on site.

I. Schumann and Co., the factory where the blast happened, produces copper, brass, and bronze alloys. It issued a statement that said, “We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio, where we have been operating for more than 100 years.”

Matthew Wiggins, owner of a neighboring business, described the scene following the explosion and said, “”Things were falling off the walls, falling off shelves. We went out front and there was like smoldering rocks and molten metal in the yard. Tons and tons of smoke. Fire billowing out of the building across the street.”

Another witness, Joe Sarconi, said, “A beam flew across the street. That other beam flew across the street and blew out our window. Exciting, but horrible.”

The cause of the explosion is not yet determined, and investigations are currently underway.

The explosion took place 70 miles northwest of East Palestine, Ohio, where earlier this month the train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed, causing a fire that forced thousands of people to evacuate the town.