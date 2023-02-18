In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, the country sent relief material to Turkey which it had received from Turkey itself when it was struggling with massive floods in June 2022. Turkey provided aid to Pakistan following the floods and now it has been revealed that Pakistan repackaged those supplies and returned them back to the earthquake-struck country.

Pakistan’s disaster relief team carried the SAME aid material to Turkey which they got from Turkey during floods relief this year😅😁@CMShehbaz जनाब,कश्मीर का क्या करोगे 😆 ? pic.twitter.com/srm68zYAym — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 17, 2023

Turkish authorities with knowledge of the situation revealed that the relief supplies Turkey received were the same ones that Turkey had supplied to the province of Sindh during the flooding there.

The Pakistani authorities updated the box on the outside but failed to change the smaller boxes inside. While the outer packing had the message that these materials were donated to the people of Turkey by the people of Pakistan to aid them in dealing with the earthquake, the message inside the box stated that these materials were delivered from Turkey to Pakistan to assist them in coping with the devastating effects of the flood.

The issue was brought up by the Turkish consulate general with the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Turkey had previously turned down the proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who wanted to travel to the calamity-hit country. Turkey had said that, during this tragic period, they were only taking relief aid from other nations.

Turkey received Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with a high-level entourage, just two days after snubbing Pakistan’s prime minister.

Sharif did, however, meet Erdogan on Friday on his visit to Turkey.

Nearly, two weeks ago, one of the most powerful earthquakes in the region in at least a century, with 7.8 magnitude, hit central Turkey and north-western Syria, leaving at least 45,000 dead and several more injured.