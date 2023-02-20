Monday, February 20, 2023
Updated:

Lahore University students celebrate ‘Bollywood Day’, get slammed by Pakistanis for showing love for India

In a video, one Malik Ali said, "Our friendly nations are questioning what we have to compare their best IT Universities. We proudly tell them we have LUMS. The same LUMS that celebrated Bollywood Day. The same Bollywood that is the film industry of an enemy nation and ridicules us in every other movie."

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood Day at LUMS Lahote
LUMS students criticized for celebrating Bollywood Day (Image: SS from viral video)
7

On February 19, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) celebrated ‘Bollywood Day’, where students dressed as “iconic” characters from Bollywood films. The Photography Club of LUMS (Photolums) shared a compilation video of the event on TikTok, where it went viral on other social media platforms. From iconic Baburao from Hera Pheri to Devdas, students were seen having a fun day at the University.

However, not everyone in Pakistan was pleased with students celebrating Bollywood. Twitter user RAShahzaddk said in Urdu, “LUMS, the most elite University of Pakistan, which has produced a large number of students, is promoting Indian civilisation, Bollywood Week is being celebrated, see the scenes yourself. We were told how to protect children from a free environment in Europe while the Islamic environment is in front of you in the state of Medina.”

Twitter user Amir Awan criticised LUMS students and shared Hadith Dawood 4031 to support his views. As per Dawood 4301, “He who copies anyone is one of them”.

Twitter user Kabeer said, “Why do students from LUMS look & act like that? No Naheed, you don’t have to dress up as a churail for “Bollywood Day”, you’re already a churail [witch].”

Twitter user Usmanmaalik17 said, “This University’s name should be changed from LUMS to DUMBS.”

Indian movies are very popular in Pakistan. Recently, some Pakistanis were seen on social media declaring their eternal support for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathan movie. There is a considerable section of Pakistanis, including former PM Imran Khan, however, who think that Pakistanis should stop watching Bollywood and instead get inspired by products of Turkish entertainment industry, like Ertugrul.

Searched termsPakistan LUMS, Lahore Bollywood day, Pakistan Bollywood
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

