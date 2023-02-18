On Saturday, the Palamu Police revealed that they are searching for one Mehboob Khan who instigated the violence in the region on February 15 over the installation of ‘toran dwar’ (welcome gates) by the Hindus ahead of Mahashivratri. Khan owns a mobile shop in the Masjid Chowk of Panki Bazaar. He happened to attack one of the Hindus first who was engaged in preparation for the Mahashivratri festival there. Soon a brawl occurred which later took the form of violence in the district.

According to a Palamu Bhaskar report, Mehboob hit a Hindu person with a bamboo stick initiating the violence. The Police said that Khan is absconding since the violence erupted and that they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Earlier, the Police had registered 2 separate FIRs naming 147 identified people and around 500 unknown people. The Police have also arrested 13 of them identified as Nehal Ansari, Mobin Ansari, Mehboob Alam, Shahzad Alam, Zahid Ansari, Karan Kumar Singh, Roshan Kumar, Sumit Singh, Deepak Kumar Gupta, Ritesh Kumar Singh, Dhananjay Kumar Bhuiyan, Madan Ram, and Rajiullah Ansari.

The arrested persons were produced before a court and they have been remanded to judicial custory.

The Police conducted a flag march in the area to maintain law and order. Markets and schools closed remained closed. Around 1000 personnel of district police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area.

Also, a meeting was held with a peace committee by IG Rajkumar Lakra, Deputy Commissioner A Dode and SP Chandan Sinha, to which people from both communities were invited. The police instructed the Mulsim community and said that only 4 persons would attend the Friday prayers at the mosque in Panki Bazar amid the imposition of sec 144 in the region. Other Muslims had to offer Friday prayers from their homes.

On the other hand, the government told the Hindu side’s representatives that just five individuals, including the priest, would attend Mahashivratri rituals at the Nearby Pir Pahadi temple. Hindu participants in the peace committee discussions also urged that some stores be opened in honour of the Mahashivratri festival, but the administration instructed both groups to abide by section 144.

Reportedly, only 4 Muslims attended the Friday Namaz in the Masjid and no Shiv Baraat procession was organized in Panki on Mahashivratri. Both the communities in the meeting assured to maintain peace and law and order and hence, schools, shops, and other services remained closed on February 18.

It is notable that forces have been stationed around the area due to the unrest. Along with this, the area is being monitored by drones. Senior district officers have also camped in Panki. According to information acquired by OpIndia, the February 15th violence was not a spontaneous act, but rather a well-planned attack that had been schemed for months.

However, the Police on Saturday informed that it will conduct a proper investigation before claiming and confirming that the violence was pre-planned. Deputy Commissioner A Dode said that investigations in the case are underway and people accused in the case will be punished in accordance with the law.