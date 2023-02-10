Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) filed a 600-page charge sheet against PFI terrorists on February 2, 2023, detailing how the accused were working towards turning India into an Islamic nation by 2047. In the chargesheet, the ATS alleged that a PDF file was recovered from the mobile phone of the main accused Mazhar Mansur Khan containing a draft Draft Booklet detailing a roadmap for ‘Regaining the glory of Islam by 2047’.

On one of its pages, the document stated that the PFI discussed gathering Muslims from Kashmir and Lakshadweep together to carry out its nefarious plot to convert India into an Islamic state by 2047.

The chargesheet read that the PFI document stated that because Lakshadweep and Kashmir have a 70% Muslim population, it can target them to further their plans. It further stated that there is a need to instil terror in their minds that Islam is under attack.

The document revealed that the PFI was using fear as a tool to brainwash and rope in members of the Muslim community. They were pushing the propaganda of Muslims being in danger and atrocities being heaped upon them. Using this trope, they wanted to train Muslims to use arms. The banned organisation was also disseminating the idea that Islam was under attack and that unless Muslims banded together against the Hindus, they would be obliterated.

This was the same narrative they intended to tell to the Muslims of Lakshadweep and Kashmir in order to bring them together. They had also reached out to members of their community in other parts of the country, notably the Northeastern states.

The chargesheet further revealed that fear-mongering among Muslims was created by using propaganda material in the form of pamphlets and speeches. Some had even acquired jobs as reporters and cable operators in order to spread the word.

PFI terrorists called ‘Agnipath’ a scheme for ‘Muslim genocide’ where Hindus would be trained to take Muslims on

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how the Maharashtra ATS chargesheet revealed that the PFI was spreading propaganda about Agnipath being a scheme for “Muslim genocide.”

This propaganda was also being used by the PFI to mobilise Muslims against the Indian state.

The message was titled, “Agnipath ya Sanghiyo ki bandar sena” (Agnipath or an army of monkeys by Sanghis).

The message said that the Agnipath scheme would recruit Hindus between the ages of 17 and 21, and impart arms training and army training to them. After their 5 years stint in the army, they would be walking, out in the world, with arms training. The Agnipath scheme was likened to “Satan Israel like policy” where in every corner of the country, Hindus with army training would form groups. “This would be an army of rioters, who, because of their army training, would not run away if push comes to shove”, the message said.