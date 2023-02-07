Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari revealed how PM Narendra Modi became emotional while discussing the massive earthquake that jolted the southern parts of Turkey on Monday, killing over 3,800 people. The BJP MP told a CNN News 18 correspondent outside Parliament that Modi could empathise with the people of Turkey because he has witnessed the tragedy of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake firsthand.

Manoj Tiwari said that PM Modi became emotional while informing party members about the disaster in Turkey during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting held today (February 7, Tuesday) in Parliament.

The BJP MP stated that the Prime Minister’s eyes got teary when speaking about the Turkey earthquake because, he, as the state’s chief minister, had witnessed the massive earthquake that rocked Kutch in Gujarat in 2001, killing over 13000 people. Tiwari added that the PM could empathise with the people of Turkey because of this.

2001 Gujarat earthquake

On 26th January 2001, while the entire nation of India was all set to celebrate the 52nd Republic Day, a devastating earthquake measuring 7.7 in magnitude struck Gujarat. Kutch’s Bhachau was the epicentre. The shockwaves were felt in about 70% of the country’s regions, and the tremors were felt even in Nepal and Pakistan. It resulted in a loss of over 13,000 lives and left behind around 1.7 lakh people injured.

Moreover, it caused severe damage to the physical infrastructure and left over 229 villages damaged beyond repair. In fact, the entire Kutch region was devastated and converted literally into a huge expanse of nothingness.

Eight months after it, Narendra Modi took over the reins from Keshubhai Patel as Chief Minister of Gujarat. After taking over the reins of Gujarat, Narendra Modi was dedicated to uplifting the earthquake-hit Kutch and the district as seen today is an example of rehabilitation after a natural calamity.

Massive earthquake hits several regions in Turkey, PM Modi promises all possible help

Turkey recently found itself in a similar predicament, with three major earthquakes striking the country on Monday, causing massive damage to infrastructure and killing over 3,800 people as per latest figures. The 7.8 magnitude quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks that destroyed huge areas of major Turkish cities in the region, which was home to millions of refugees fleeing Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

PM Modi has stated that India will extend all possible help to Turkey in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the Southern parts of the country in the early hours of February 6.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

The PM’s office has announced in a press release that 2 NDRF teams with 50 personnel each with trained dog squads for rescue operations, relief materials and necessary equipment will be immediately despatched to Turkey. In addition, medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines will be sent too.

Last night, an IAF C-17 got airborne for Türkiye. Bearing Search & Rescue teams of the @NDRFHQ, this aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations. #Türkiye#IAF_FirstResponders@IndianEmbassyTR pic.twitter.com/J8OsDd9ojn — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 7, 2023

Keeping the promise, an Indian Air Force plane had already landed today in Turkey carrying NDRF personnel, dog squads and specialised equipment to help in rescue efforts. As per reports, another C-17 plane will be on the way soon.