PM Modi has stated that India will extend all possible help to Turkey in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the Southern parts of the country on the early hours of February 6.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

The PM’s office has announced in a press release that 2 NDRF teams with 50 personnel each with trained dog squads for rescue operations, relief materials and necessary equipment will be immediately despatched to Turkey. In addition, medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines will be sent too.

Image via PIB

In accordance with the government of Turkey, medicines, and relief materials will also be sent to the tragedy struck area.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter Scale hit Southern Turkey’s Nurdagi region. Parts of Northern Syria have been hit heavily too. The earthquake was so strong that the shockwaves were felt in Lebanon, Israel, and Iraq too.

Videos emerging on social media show extensive damage to buildings and human lives. Though the official death toll so far is in the hundreds, several thousand people are expected to have fallen victim to the tragedy.