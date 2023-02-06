Monday, February 6, 2023
Updated:

Earthquake in Turkey: PM Modi promises all possible help, 100 NDRF commandos, relief materials to be sent immediately

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter Scale hit Southern Turkey's Nurdagi region. Parts of Northern Syria have been hit heavily too. The earthquake was so strong that the shockwaves were felt in Lebanon, Israel, and Iraq too.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi with Erdogan
Representational image, PM Modi with Erdogan
10

PM Modi has stated that India will extend all possible help to Turkey in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the Southern parts of the country on the early hours of February 6.

The PM’s office has announced in a press release that 2 NDRF teams with 50 personnel each with trained dog squads for rescue operations, relief materials and necessary equipment will be immediately despatched to Turkey. In addition, medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines will be sent too.

India to send 100 NDRF commandos with dog squads, medics and relief materials to Turkey.
Image via PIB

In accordance with the government of Turkey, medicines, and relief materials will also be sent to the tragedy struck area.

Videos emerging on social media show extensive damage to buildings and human lives. Though the official death toll so far is in the hundreds, several thousand people are expected to have fallen victim to the tragedy.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

