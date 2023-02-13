Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Mohammad Sohail arrested by NIA in PFI conspiracy case, says he is closely...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Mohammad Sohail arrested by NIA in PFI conspiracy case, says he is closely associated with Kanhaiya Lal’s killer Gaus Mohammed

Mohammad Sohail is the Udaipur district president of SDPI, the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been banned in various states for extremist activities.

OpIndia Staff
NIA crackdown on PFI (Image source: ET, Rediff.com)
17

In a crackdown on PFI, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made its third arrest from Jaipur in Rajasthan. Mohammad Sohail was arrested on Friday for his active involvement in the PFI’s criminal conspiracy, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Mohammad Sohail is the Udaipur district president of SDPI, the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been banned in various states for extremist activities.

Mohammad Sohail, according to the agency, is closely affiliated with Gaus Mohammed, one of the primary accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur. Sohail, a Udaipur resident, is accused of plotting with members of the now-banned Islamist organisation PFI to radicalise Muslim youth for violent and unlawful acts. According to the NIA, Sohail gave provocative speeches and raised slogans to incite violence, animosity, and hatred among religious communities in India.

This is Rajasthan’s third arrest in the PFI case. In this instance, the NIA had in September last year, detained two others, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif from the state.

It may be recalled that on September 22, 2022, the Centre enforced a five-year prohibition on the PFI and its related businesses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), considering their links to ISIS.

Despite a five-year ban, PFI is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its involvement in subversive anti-India operations. The PFI, which was founded in 2006, came under scrutiny for anti-national actions, and pan-India searches were undertaken last year under ‘Operation Octopus,’ leading to the arrest of numerous PFI officials. 

Continuing the crackdown, the NIA, last month, carried out raids at nine different locations all across Rajasthan in relation to the alleged conspiracy cases. During the operations in Jaipur, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur, the NIA confiscated phones, SIM cards, sharp-edged blades, incriminating material, literature, and posters.

Simultaneously, NIA conducted another raid in Kerala on January 17, when PFI activist Mohammad Sadik was arrested in the Chavara region of Kerala’s Kollam district. According to the federal agency, Sadik was assigned the task to gather information about the RSS and BJP programs in the Kollam district of Kerala. During the searches conducted, the federal agency had also recovered pamphlets of several RSS events and guest lists from his possession. 

In addition to Kerala, arrests have been made in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskanhaiyalal, kanhaiya lal murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How Acharya Lokesh Muni did a massive service to Sanatan Dharma by protesting the Islamic supremacist rhetoric by Madanis at Jamiat conference

Nupur J Sharma -
Acharya Lokesh Muni staging a walkout and protesting against statements of Arshad Madani was a massive favour to Sanatanis
Tech

ByteDance, TikTok’s owner and Meta, Facebook’s parent company to compete in virtual reality segment

ANI -
ByteDance's acquisition of Pico, a Chinese startup making VR headsets triggered a new competition with Meta, whose Instagram and Facebook services have been battling for users and advertising dollars against TikTok as the short-video app soared in popularity.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani booked for rape of Iranian student in Mysuru

350-year-old Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple in Goa: once destroyed by Bahamanis and Portuguese, now renovated with govt efforts

Leicester violence, propaganda against PM Modi and dual face of BBC: Pt Satish Sharma explains why British Hindus are saying ‘enough is enough’

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan slammed for disrespectfully pointing a finger at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,832FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com