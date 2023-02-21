Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Pi le pi le… or mere raja: Rajkot Police makes drunk baraatis dance, recreate ‘drinking games’, watch videos

Sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Gujarat.

OpIndia Staff
Drunk men made to dance and recreate drinking scenes in Rajkot (image courtesy: GujaratTak)
Rajkot Police on Monday made drunk baraatis, men who were part of wedding procession, dance and recreate their drinking game as they detained them and file a case against them. The videos of policemen apprehending them and making them recreate the scenes have gone viral.

The videos were shared by Gujarat Tak, a Gujarati news portal of India Today group. In the first video, the police official is asking one drunk man whom was he offering the alcohol? He points out the person and then the police official asks him to recreate the scene how he was offering him the alcohol. In the background, another man is just dancing. The police official then asks whom did he offer the alcohol next and the drunk man then pointed another person in the group. They again recreated the scene while dancing.

In second video, the police official asks the accused whether they were dancing also in drunken state and then asked them to recreate the dancing scene.

Alcohol sale and consumption is prohibited in Gujarat.

Earlier it was reported that in a wedding procession, one gangster and his friends were found drinking alcohol and dancing. In the viral video, it was also seen the gangsters offering a gun to the groom. The police had started investigation in that matter. The men could be heard dancing to ‘pi le pi le o mere raja’ from the film ‘Tiranga’.

It is not yet clear whether the men arrested by Rajkot Police were part of this wedding.

OpIndia Staff
