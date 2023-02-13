Monday, February 13, 2023
Updated:

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani booked for rape of Iranian student in Mysuru

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani has been accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student who came to Mysuru from Iran to study, the police said.

ANI
Rakhi Sawant with Adil Durrani (image courtesy: koimoi.com)
6

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani has landed in another problem after an FIR was filed against him in Mysuru on Monday after an Iranian student accused him of rape. 

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani has been accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student who came to Mysuru from Iran to study, the police said. A case has been registered at the VV Puram police station of Mysuru, they said. 

Adil Durrani was acquainted with a student from Iran who had come to Mysuru to study Doctor of Pharmacy for the past 5 years. 
According to police, Adil Durrani allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. 

Believing that they would get married, the Iranian student developed physical contact with him in one of the apartments in VV Puram, the FIR said. 

Recently, Adil Durrani refused to marry the student for the last 5 months. 

Aggrieved by this, the student has filed a complaint at the VV Puram police station of Mysuru. She also accused him of blackmailing her that he would share photos of their private moments on social media. 

After the complaint filed by Rakhi Sawant, this is the second case that Adil Durrani would have to face. 

Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence. 

Rakhi also claimed that Adil had broken up with her and was living with his alleged girlfriend. 

Rakhi further stated that she will opt for a divorce as he cheated on her. While Adil had initially called it false, he finally admitted that he and Rakhi had been married. 

The Police filed the FIR under IPC Sections 406, 420 498 (A), and 377. 

Rakhi, last month, revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

