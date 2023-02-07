Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Rana Ayyub’s plea challenging summons by ED dismissed by Supreme Court

The ED had submitted before the Supreme Court that donation fraud accused Rana Ayyub had used money sought for slum dwellers, COVID-19, and some work in Assam for “personal enjoyment, luxuries and pleasure”.

Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub
Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub’s plea challenging summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad have been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

A case of money laundering has been lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate in Ghaziabad. Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgement. Advocate Vrinda Grover appearing on behalf of Rana had claimed that the Uttar Pradesh court had no jurisdiction since no part of offence was committed in the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed a writ petition filed by Ayyub before a bench consisting of Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala. The writ petition was against the summons issued by a Ghaziabad court in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

