Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRich Pakistanis line up for Canadian coffee, giving record opening to Tim Hortons, while...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Rich Pakistanis line up for Canadian coffee, giving record opening to Tim Hortons, while the poor struggle for wheat and fuel

"Tim Hortons opened their first store in Lahore today. The small coffee cup will cost you Rs. 650 ($2.40) and check out the lines outside of the store. Yet we say there is no money and we beg the world to give us money. Shame on the inept government and its establishment. So sad," one of the users commented.

OpIndia Staff
Bankrupt Pakistan lines up at Tim Horton for Rs 650 worth of coffee cup, gives record breaking opening to the Canadian franchise
People standing in queues for a cup of coffee (Image source- @TBajwa7)
10

Pakistan’s inflation has reached a 45-year high, putting the nation on the verge of bankruptcy. While most people are struggling to pay for the basic ration there, the majority of the youngsters this weekend utilized their money to indulge themselves in the pricey Tim Hortons coffee on its opening day. 

Tim Hortons, the Canadian restaurant chain launched its first store in Phase 6, DHA Lahore over the weekend. Pakistani people maintained queues outside the store to pay a hefty amount for one cup of coffee, the videos and photos of which went viral over social media. 

As of February 9th, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are all below $3 billion, which is a nine-year low. The Pakistani rupee (PKR), the currency of the nation, hit a record low, and petrol expenses are exorbitant.

The South Asian country has struggled to meet the needs of its people on a fundamental level. Despite this, Tim Hortons in Pakistan reported the biggest opening sales in history since it started in 1964, setting a new record for the world. The Canadian coffee company’s Pakistani franchise outsold its 5,352 other stores globally for the opening day.

Sharing photos and videos of the long queue at the Tim Horton’s store, one of the users wrote, “Two Nation theory of Jinnah. The reality! It was not about Hindus and Muslims but the Elite and Poor, Fauj and Awam, Rulers and Subjects, Kings and Paupers. India got rid of feudalism and Pakistan, has 1000 lives and million of faces. The poor lineup for Flour, Elite for Tim Hortons,” he tweeted.

A Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed also expressed his concern and tweeted, “There are 2 Pakistans, one that is in the queue of utility stores for aata and ghee, and the other is at Tim Hortons. It scares me, that there is nothing in the middle scares me.”

Many meanwhile expressed their concerns over the price of the coffee. “Tim Hortons opened their first store in Lahore today. The small coffee cup will cost you Rs. 650 ($2.40) and check out the lines outside of the store. Yet we say there is no money and we beg the world to give us money. Shame on the inept government and its establishment. So sad,” one of the users commented.

The economic condition of Pakistan is concerning. According to the reports, the fifth-most populated country in the world appears to be creeping closer to a financial default. The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves have decreased to $2.917 billion. The country is having trouble getting an IMF rescue package at the same time.

Inflation in the nation is at a 48-year high. While the Wholesale Price Index has increased to 28.5% over the same period, the Consumer Price Index has jumped by 27.6%. Prices for basic goods like wheat, onions, and gas cylinders have reached a record high. A 20 kg bag of wheat flour typically costs Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 1,164.8 (as on January 2022), but that price skyrocketed to PKR 1,736.5 in January 2023, a 50% increase. Due to the country’s economic problems and currency depreciation, the oil corporations of Pakistan are on the verge of collapsing.

Notably, Tim Hortons’ second and third stores are slated to open on the 18th and 25th of February, in Gulberg, Lahore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTim Hortons Lahore, Pakistan gareebi, Pakistan aata
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did you know: Every UK household with a TV is obligated to pay a ‘licensing fee’ to BBC

OpIndia Staff -
Every household with a TV playing live programmes is obligated to pay the 'fee' regardless of whether it avails BBC services or not.
News Reports

The curious case of Baharul Islam – From lawyer to Congress MP, then judge and then Congress MP again

Gopal Tiwari -
Baharul Islam is a must-read chapter when it comes to a discussion about ruling parties picking former judges for various constitutional posts. He has set a rare example in which a Rajya Sabha MP went on to become a judge in the Supreme Court and then come back as an MP in the upper house.

Why is Congress using Adani for ‘corruption charge’ against Modi, after massive failure of ‘Rafale scam’? Understanding how a Congressi mind works

How Bangladesh, with the active help of the Biden admin, is heading towards chaos with a greater risk of Islamist attacks against Hindus

Modi hatred, propaganda on Kashmir, and more: Read about US-based Islamist org seeking donations for hijabs for Muslim prisoners

Turkish nationals accuse Syrians of looting damaged shops as earthquake rekindles past grievances

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,067FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com