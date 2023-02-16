India agar aankhein dikha raha hai…: Shahid Afridi responds to BCCI’s refusal to send Team India to Pakistan for Asia Cup

Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, has expressed his anger at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) unwavering attitude regarding the Indian men’s team not visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

“If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet, then the decision to make such strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain or taking such a strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are able to talk like this, otherwise, they wouldn’t have the courage. In the end, make yourself strong and then take decisions,” he told Samaa TV last week.

Afridi, who is currently serving as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s top selector, continued by saying that if India didn’t change their mind about visiting Pakistan, the International Cricket Council would have to play a crucial role.

“I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other. In this case, ICC’s role becomes crucial, they should come forward, but let me say that even ICC won’t be able to do anything in front of BCCI,” he said.

India traveling to Pakistan was ruled out earlier this month, according to Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary and President of the Asian Cricket Council. “We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past as well, the Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah had said after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting in Mumbai, in the presence of new Board president Roger Binny.

The PCB then released a statement complaining about Shah’s influence. The Asian Cricket Council board stated that the remarks were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (Asia Cup host).

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate, do change the venue. But we have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come for the World Cup. However, I think it is not possible,” Indian cricket star Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.