On Monday, February 13, a 19-year-old girl from Gujarat’s Surat district filed a police complaint against a 30-year-old businessman after it was found that he was stalking her using GPS. The man had installed a GPS tracking device on the college student’s scooter and was following her whenever goes with the help of the tracker. In her complaint lodged at Katargam police station, the teen accused identified as Nikunj Patel of harassing her.

On the basis of the girl’s complaint, the accused who is a sand businessman, has been booked by the police. The girl has claimed that accused Nikunj was harassing her since July last year.

The complainant who is a student of Bachelor of Commerce at a city college informed the police that she had met the accused on Instagram, where they had interacted and grown close. The accused, on the other hand, desired to advance their friendship and start a relationship. But the girl turned down his proposal as she was not looking for a relationship as they both belonged to different castes. The spurned lover then decided to stalk the girl, and to do so, he installed a GPS tracking device in her scooter and started keeping tabs on her whereabouts.

The accused used to call her multiple times a day and would reach wherever she went. After finding all this suspicious, the girl informed her family members who then reported the matter to the police. Reportedly, the accused also used to visit her home to threaten and manhandle her family members including the victim’s grandparents.

Following the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and found out that a GPS tracking device was installed in the two-wheeler’s battery, and a SIM card was also recovered. However, a TOI report states that the GPS device was noticed accidentally when the complainant sent her scooter for servicing at an automobile servicing centre.

Speaking on the matter, SP LB Jhala, the police have arrested the accused who harassed the girl by installing a GPS system in her scooter and have filed a case of harassment against him. The police said that the accused wanted to know if the girl was in a relationship with any other person or not.

The girl’s father passed a few years ago and her mother is a diamond artisan.