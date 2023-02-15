On 8th February 2023, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) municipal councilor named Chinnaswamy and his accomplices beat Prabhakaran, an Indian Army soldier from Krishnagiri. On 15th February 2023, Prabhakaran succumbed to the injuries.

The scuffle resulted due to a minor argument that broke out on 8th February between Prabhakaran and Chinnaswamy who objected to the soldier and his brother Prabhu washing clothes at a water tank near their house. Later on that day, they were ambushed by Chinnaswamy and others, who brutally beat Prabhakaran.

BJP state president K Annamalai tweeted, “I was shocked and angry when I heard the news that a 29-year-old soldier was beaten to death by a DMK municipal councilor near Bochampalli in Krishnagiri district. Soldiers are not safe in their hometown due to DMK anarchy. The DMK and its allied parties have turned to the extent of threatening their families, attacking and even killing soldiers who are protecting the country at the border, risking their lives.”

K Annamalai added, “Tamilnadu’s chief minister is keeping the police in hands. the public is watching to see how is the law and order situation in the state. I request on behalf of BJP Tamilnadu that strict action should be taken against the killers immediately and that such anti-social acts should be prevented from happening.”

After receiving a report from Prabhu, the police detained six of the attackers. Rajapandi, one of the detained suspects, is Chinnaswamy’s son.