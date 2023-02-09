Thursday, February 9, 2023
Twitter down in Turkey amidst criticism of the earthquake response

OpIndia Staff
Turkish social media is swamped with remarks from people who are upset about the dearth of search and rescue efforts in their areas, which prompted the government to take action on twitter.
(Image Source: iStock, Social Samosa)
As online criticism of the government’s response to last week’s tragic earthquake surged, Twitter became inaccessible on major Turkish cell providers on Wednesday. Twitter is being blocked “on multiple internet providers in Turkey,” according to the social media monitoring website netblocks.org. The monitor added, “Turkey has an extensive history of social media restrictions during national emergencies and safety incidents.”

According to reports, it followed online criticism of Erdoğan’s administration for failing to effectively respond after a devastating earthquake struck the country on Monday. Following the deadly earthquake, Turkish social media was swamped with complaints from users about the status of search and rescue activities in various localities. Erdogan was traveling through two of Turkey’s most severely impacted regions when the Twitter shutdown occurred.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, tweeted on Wednesday that the Turkish government had notified his company that full access to the social media network would return “shortly” to the nation.

The AFP news agency corroborated the claim of Twitter’s unavailability, stating that on Wednesday, the major Turkish cell providers were unable to offer access to the microblogging site to their correspondents on the ground. Only the use of VPN services to mask a user’s location allowed continued access.

Since the quake on Monday, Turkish authorities have also jailed more than a dozen people for posting on social media about the poor response of the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan government to the catastrophe.

Regarding the service disruption, no immediate statements were made by Turkish officials. However, they had issued several warnings about disseminating false information ahead of a pivotal election on May 14, in which Erdoğan will seek re-election.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

