The China-Tibet tiff has intensified again as the US lawmakers have tabled a Bill in the House of Representatives and the Senate to strengthen America’s policy for the peaceful resolution of their differences over Tibet, the Tibet Press reported.

According to Tibet Press, known as the Resolve Tibet Act, the Bill will make it official US policy that China must resume dialogue with the envoys of the Dalai Lama, as the conflict between Tibet and China remains unresolved and Tibet’s legal status is yet to be determined under international law.

The legislation’s timing is important as it was tabled during Penpa Tsering’s US visit. Tsering is the Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration. He is visiting Washington to meet with US lawmakers, including the main sponsors of the legislation and Biden administration officials.

The Dalai Lama has in the past been accused by Beijing of indulging in “separatist” activities and trying to split Tibet. The Tibetan spiritual leader has, however, insisted that he is not seeking independence but “genuine autonomy for all Tibetans living in the three traditional provinces of Tibet” under the “Middle-Way approach”.

The Resolve Tibet Act offers new hope that the decades-long crisis in Tibet can come to a peaceful end, Tibet Press reported.

The suppression of Tibetans under China’s authoritarian regime continues as the monitoring is becoming heavy with every passing day in the region.

Due to political sensitivity in the region, Tibetans experience harsher consequences and more intense monitoring than citizens in other countries, Tibet Press reported.

As per several media reports, the Tibetans continue to be persecuted, molested, harassed, beaten and tortured in their own territory.

According to Radio Free Asia, a 30-year-old Tibetan elementary school teacher, who goes by the name of Palgon was detained at his house in August 2022 and has been out of contact ever since.

Palgon hails from the Qinghai province of China’s south-eastern Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. He had been an elementary school teacher in the Pema county of the prefecture, but he left his position and carried on as an independent author. China’s widespread crackdown on Tibetan individuals, including monks, writers, young activists, and others, over the past few months has now become a regular affair.

A Tibetan father and his three young children were transported to the Lhasa Beijing Middle School Quarantine Center after the man’s wife’s anti-COVID test came back negative, according to a report by Voice of America.

