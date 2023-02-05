Mumbai: Cops book Vinod Kambli for hitting wife with cooking pan

On Friday (February 3), ex-professional cricketer Vinod Kambli was booked for hitting his wife Andrea Hewitt in an inebriated state at his residence in Bandra (West) in Mumbai.

A police complaint was filed by Hewitt with the Bandra police wherein she accused him of hurling a cooking pan at her, resulting in head injuries. Accordingly, a case was registered against Vinod Kambli under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult).

As per reports, the incident took place between 1:00-1:30 pm on February 3, 2023, when Kambli entered the Bandra flat in a drunken state. After hurling abuses at his wife, the ex-professional cricketer grabbed a cooking pan from the kitchen and hurled it at the victim.

Maharashtra | FIR registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of his wife Andrea. Her complaint stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol. No arrest made yet: Mumbai Police



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/TxKLpst2RP — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

The 12-year-old son of the victim witnessed the incident. Andrea Hewitt underwent treatment at the Bhabha Hospital and then approached the police with her complaint.

In her complaint, she said, “Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son, and rushed to the hospital…The matter is getting sorted out.”

In February last year, Vinod Kambli was arrested by the Bandra police for hitting a passing car in a drunken state. He was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section r.w. 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving under the influence of alcohol).

He was later released on bail. It must be mentioned that Kambli played a total of 17 Tests and 104 One Day Internationals for India.