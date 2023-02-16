A shocking video from West Bengal is making rounds on social media. The video is from a government hospital in Malda in West Bengal. In the video, it is clearly seen that a patient is lying on the floor instead of on a bed here. It is not difficult to guess from the condition of his clothes that he is extremely poor.

There was no attendant around the patient. No hospital staff is visible in the video. However, a rat can be seen crawling on the patient. It is not known whether the rat bit the patient or somehow damaged him. The video was taken at Malda Medical College and Hospital in Malda in West Bengal.

At one moment, the man covered in a blanket, who is reportedly a mental patient, grabs the rat by its hand and punches it with his fist. He releases the rodent after that, and it continues to crawl on him, nibbling on the clothes. The patient was admitted to a male ward of the medicine department in the hospital three days ago, and due to a lack of beds, he was kept on the floor.

A relative of a patient admitted to the hospital said that the hospital is in very poor condition. He said his father was admitted to the hospital three days ago, and from that day he has seen the patient seen in the video lying on the floor. He said that no doctor came to see him in the last three days. The man added that the Malda hospital is the most important hospital in the district, but its condition is very alarming.

People in the hospital also questioned why the man was kept in the medicine department when there is a separate psychiatry department. People said that while the rat problem was always there in the old building of the hospital, now it has also spread to the newly built building. The hospital also has a problem with mosquito infestation, and now with the rat infestation, the situation has become very bad. He further said that while he brought his father to the hospital for treatment, now he is in doubt about whether it was the right decision, seeing the condition of the institution.

According to reports, Hospital Superintendent Puranjay Sah didn’t deny the presence of rats and said that rats are commonly seen in the hospital. He further said, ‘Assistant superintendents have been asked to look into the issue of rats. Apart from this, steps for pest control have been taken.’ He added that the pest control program will start as soon as funds are made available. However, he said that he is not aware of the incident of rats crawling on patients. He said that he will look into the entire matter, and the hospital will be kept clean.

It is not known whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has seen this video of the bad hospitals or not. But whoever sees this video can guess the condition of government hospitals in West Bengal.

Netizens criticized the West Bengal government as the video was extensively circulated on social media.

