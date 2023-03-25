ABP News and Matrize conducted a survey in Uttar Pradesh to estimate which party will win how many seats if the Lok Sabha polls were held now. The results of the opinion poll have shown that the people of Uttar Pradesh have bolstered their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. However, the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, according to this survey, have preferred Samajwadi Party.

The survey was conducted between 7th March and 22nd March when ABP News and Matrize registered the opinions of people in Uttar Pradesh on various aspects. The points covered in the survey were the preferred political party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party liked by Muslims, if bulldozer action by the Yogi Adityanath government is appropriate, and if the governance of the Yogi Adityanath government is satisfactory. People from all 403 assembly constituencies were surveyed.

BJP is still the most favorite choice for Lok Sabha

In this survey, the mood of the public about 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP was checked. According to this survey, out of 80 seats in the state, the BJP alliance is winning 67-73 seats, the Samajwadi Party and its allied parties are getting 3-6 seats, BSP may get 0-4, and Congress will have to settle on 1-2 seats.

In terms of vote share in the state, the BJP alliance may get 63 percent votes, the SP alliance gets 19 percent, BSP gets 11 percent, Congress can get 4 percent, and others will get 3 percent votes if the Lok Sabha elections are to be held today. It is notable that 18 to 27 seats of the BJP will be from the western Uttar Pradesh region, according to this survey.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP+ won 64 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which was followed by the BSP with 10 seats. The SP-RLD alliance won 5, and the Congress party won only 1 seat.

BJP predicted to win assembly elections also

Like Lok Sabha, BJP along with its alliances is predicted to win the assembly polls also, if they were to be held today. According to the opinion poll, BJP+ can win massive 298-308 seats in the 403-seat house. Samajwadi is predicted to come second with respected 98-108 seats. BSP and Congress have almost vanished from the state according to the poll, with 0-5 for BSP and 1-2 seats for Congress.

People of Uttar Pradesh liked Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer action

ABP News also checked people’s opinions about the bulldozer action of the Yogi Adityanath government. In this survey, 54% of the people said that Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer action is effective against the mafia. At the same time, 31% of the people said that it is effective to some extent and 15% of the people said that it is just a gimmick to seek attention.

Yogi Adityanath’s governance has impressed the people of Uttar Pradesh

In this survey, ABP News also inquired about people’s views on the governance of the Yogi Adityanath government. 52 percent of the people said that CM Yogi’s work is very good. At the same time, 27 percent of the people say that CM Yogi’s governance is satisfactory. According to this survey, 21 percent of people have described his work as very bad.

Samajwadi Party pleases Muslims even while in opposition

% People were also asked, in this survey, about whom they think to be the party liked the most by the Muslims in the state. Samajwadi Party with 68% has topped the chart. It is followed by Bahujan Samaj Party (17%), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (9%). 6% of people voted for others.

Other trends examined in the opinion poll

Besides these, the survey asked some other questions to the people. Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s recent jail sentence and disqualification from Lok Sabha, 43 percent of the people believe that the termination of his membership is right. At the same time, 31 percent of the respondents said that the statement given by Rahul Gandhi was wrong but he should have been retained in the parliament while 22 percent of the people said that they disagreed with the punishment. 4 percent of the people did not know about it.

In this survey, people have also given opinions about the work of the central government and the performance of PM Modi. 37% of the people have described the performance of the central government as very good, 41% people as satisfactory, and 22% people as very poor. On the other hand, 52% have described PM Modi’s performance as very good, 32% as satisfactory, and 16% as very poor.