Amritpal Singh’s ‘fan’ offers a Rs 1 crore reward for the whereabouts of the pro-Khalistan leader

Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) shared screenshots of the Sikh Press Association (SikhPA), a pro-Khalistan media house whose social media handles were blocked in India.

Sarabjeet offered 1 cr to anyone who gives information about the whereabouts of Amritpal Singh
On March 26, Sarabjeet Singh, pro-Khalistani and a fan of separatist leader Amritpal Singh, published a video on all his social media platforms offering a bounty of Rs 1 crore to anyone who could tell him the whereabouts of the “missing” Waris Punjab De chief.

In the video, Sarabjeet said, “I will personally give Rs 1 crore to anyone who is working in Punjab Government, Punjab Administration, Punjab Police, Indian administration or someone else, who gives me information about the whereabouts of Bhai Amritpal Singh with proof. The Sikh community is still alive. If anyone can provide information [with proof], we are ready to weigh him in gold. You have to provide information with proof. I am sharing all of my IDs. I assure you that the identity of that person will remain secret. The secret will die with me, and I promise I will not reveal the name even to my shadow. I request everyone, if someone can inform me about his whereabouts with proof, please get in touch with me.”

Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) shared screenshots of the Sikh Press Association (SikhPA), a pro-Khalistan media house whose social media handles were blocked in India. In these posts, they accused Punjab Police of extra judicial killings. It read, “The offer comes a week since news of Bhai Amritpal Singh’s arrest (corroborated by eyewitnesses and video evidence) went viral, only for Indian authorities to claim he was a fugitive. Punjab Police have a history of murdering Sikh figures after arrest, leaving them “missing”.”

Sarabjeet appears to be a social media influencer from Sirsa (Haryana) and a supporter of Amritpal Singh. He has been publishing pro-Khalistan videos for a long time. 

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. So far, over 110 associates of Singh have been arrested. However, he is still on the run. Internet was suspended on March 18 for one day in Punjab during the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his aides, but the suspension was extended for two more days. Police have alleged that Singh was in contact with ISI and received funds from Pakistan. Furthermore, it has been reported that Singh was creating a private army in the guise of an anti-drug drive and de-addiction centre. Following the crackdown, official Indian Government establishments in London and San Francisco were attacked by Khalistanis.

