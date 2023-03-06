Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj ruined thousands and thousands of romantic songs in one sentence earlier today. While questioning the decision of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to demand action against AAP leader Atishi, Bharadwaj said that the word “Baby” used in songs refers to little children.

Demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwary as well from NCPCR, Bharadwaj made this statement. Referring to the song “Baby Beer Pee Ke” from the Bhojpuri actor and singer, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “I know only one thing. Baby beer pee ke naache chamm chamm chamm chamm chamm. Check the meaning of baby on Google, it means shishu (little child).”

He further said, “If little kids hear this song at someone’s home, then what will they think? They will think that ok little children are dancing after drinking beer and who is saying that, BJP’s Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwary.”

Manoj Tiwari ने गाया था-



Baby ‘Beer’ पीकर नाचे छम्म-छम्म-छम्म

Baby मतलब ‘शिशु’



Gujarat Election के पहले PM Modi ने नक़ली Classroom में बच्चों के साथ बैठकर देश को बेवकूफ बनाया



तब बाल आयोग कहाँ था?pic.twitter.com/xeTUEG9oIZ — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 5, 2023

While the bizarre comment left some people scratching their heads in confusion, it left others wondering what was the meaning of all the romantic songs they were hearing for years.

गाने और उनके अर्थ :



१. बेबी डॉल मैं सोने दी : मैं सोने से बना हुआ एक शिशु हूं।



२. हेय बेबी, जी लेने दे इस पल को : अरे शिशु, जी लेने को भाई। तंग ना करो।



३. बेबी को बेस पसंद है : शिशु को आधार पसंद है।



४. ओह बेबी व्हेन यू टॉक लाइक देट : ओह शिशु जब तुम उस तरह से बात करते हो ना.. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 6, 2023

Was Shakira talking to a child when she said, “Oh, baby, when you talk like that, you make a woman go mad.” Was ‘Hips don’t lie’ really about pedophilia? Were The Beatles really asking little children to cry when they sang ‘Cry Baby Cry’, what was even the meaning of the song “Everyone’s trying to be my baby”, we can’t even begin to imagine.

Was “Baby I love your way” actually about the singer liking a path made by little children, did Enrique just want to be hero to little children when he said “I can be your hero baby”. (Awww cute Enrique). Justin Beiber just wanted to hang out with little kids when he sang baby and shot to stardom? Britney Spears bizarrely wanted to be beaten up by little children, is that a pedophilic kink?

50 Cent singing “have a baby by me baby” gets a horrific meaning now, doesn’t it? Bonjovi saying “And baby, I was made to be your man” is just so eww now, isn’t it?

Thank you Saurabh Bharadwaj for opening our eyes, and letting us know that music industry is just a bunch of pedophiles singing out their disgusting pedophilic fantasies.