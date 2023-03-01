In Bihar’s Khagaria district, a unique love story has become the talk of the town for its dramatic twists and turns. A married woman named Ruby Devi and another married woman reportedly of the same name fell in love with each other’s husbands and also tied the knot.

This dramatic love cross-connection involves two families. A person named Neeraj Kumar Singh got married to one Ruby Devi belonging from Pasraha village in Chautham Police Station area in 2009. The couple had four kids over the years. Meanwhile Ruby Devi, the mother of four, however, fell in love with one Mukesh Kumar Singh, a resident of her native Pasraha village. Mukesh Kumar Singh was also married, interestingly, to another woman named Ruby Devi. Let’s call her Ruby Devi 2.

Mukesh Singh and Ruby Devi 2 had 2 children.

On February 6, 2022, Ruby Devi 1, wife of Neeraj Singh eloped with Mukesh along with her two sons and one daughter and tied the knot with Mukesh. Neeraj was left with his one daughter and on the other hand, Mukesh Kumar Singh’s first wife Ruby Devi 2 was also left alone with her 2 children.

One day, Neeraj somehow got the phone number of Mukesh’s first wife Ruby Devi 2 and the two started talking regularly. The two soon fell in love and on February 11, they fled from their homes subsequently, on February 18, the two performed a court marriage, exactly a year after they were left alone by their respective spouses.

Reportedly, both couples are now residing in different towns in Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj is said to be working in Tata company while Mukesh is a daily wage labourer. Neeraj has also adopted both of Mukesh’s children. So basically, Ruby Devi 1 and Mukesh have 3 children with them while Neeraj and Ruby Devi 2 also have 3 children with them.

As per an ETV Bharat report, Neeraj had filed a case of kidnapping against Mukesh after his wife had fled with him in February last year. Neeraj in his complaint stated that a village Panchayat was also called to decide the matter, however, Mukesh did not comply with the decision of the Panchayat and left. The report states that Neeraj started an affair with Mukesh’s first wife to take revenge.