On Thursday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud lost his calm while considering the SCBA land allocation case for hearing. “One cannot expect the bench to be cowered upon. I have never been browbeaten and I will not let this happen in the final two years of my career,” said CJI Chandrachud as senior advocate Vikas Singh pressed the court to take up the SCBA land allocation case.

Advocate Vikas Singh who is also the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of India (SCBA) stated that the SCBA land allocation case wasn’t taken up 9 times and that it needed immediate attention. “..just because the bar doesn’t do anything doesn’t mean it should be taken for granted. I feel strongly for this. 20 years lawyers have been waiting to be allotted chambers,” Singh said.

He also said that he would barge into CJI’s home for the case. “..then I have to escalate it. I will have to come to your residence,” he added. To this, CJI furiously replied saying, “Sit down. Keep quiet. Leave this court right now. You cannot expect the bench to be cowered on. I have never been browbeaten and I will not let this happen in the final two years of my career.”

The CJ further said that this is not how an SCBA president is supposed to behave. “Please don’t raise your voice. This is not the way to behave as the President of SCBA. You’re asking for land allotted to the SC to be given to the bar. I have made my decision. It will be taken on the 17th and it will not be first on board,” he ruled.

He also said that Singh would be treated as an ordinary litigant now. The case pertains to the conversion of buildings across Bhagwan Das Road into lawyer’s chambers. In September 2022, the Supreme Court declined to issue a notice to a petition seeking it to order the Ministry of Urban Development to build legal chamber blocks on the full 1.33-acre parcel of property that was recently allocated to the apex court and is located behind a gas station next to ITO on the Ring Road.

However, after the heated exchange today, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal issued an apology in the case and said that the Bar shouldn’t have transgressed the limits of decorum. “I am sorry for what happened this morning. I don’t think that bar should transgress the limits of decorum. I apologize,” said Sibal.

The Supreme Court stated that the matter would be heard next on March 17 and it will not be first on board.