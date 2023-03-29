On Wednesday, a Maharashtra police constable identified as Vaibhav Kadam, 41, was found dead in a suspected case of suicide. The Police found the dead body of Kadam on the railway tracks near the Taloja region of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the reports, the deceased Kadam was once assigned the security duty of former state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad. He was also arrested for allegedly assaulting Anant Karmuse, an engineer from Thane.

“The incident occurred around 9.30 am when Kadam, who was with State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and deputed to Special Protection Unit (SPU), was sleeping on railway tracks between Taloja and Nilje railway stations. The train ran over him, leading to his death,” the Police confirmed.

This is Supreme Court ruling Maharashtra Sarkar to open Anant Karmuse case again 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/yPsjIGfUxe — PallaviCT (@pallavict) March 29, 2023

The incident was first spotted by the locals who called the police. Later the dead body of the deceased was transported to the nearby hospital for a postmortem. According to a police official, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) has reported an accidental fatality.

Pandhari Kande, a senior inspector from GRP Thane, stated that the death seemed to be a suicide at first glance. However, no suicide note has been recovered. According to Kande, the officer was on leave from the SPU unit, where he was assigned as a telephone operator, as of March 26.

Kadam was being investigated in the Anant Karmuse case who was kidnapped by the guards of former state minister Jitendra Avhad on his instructions. As per the reports, Karmuse was abducted and brought to Awhad’s residence over a social media post. He was then brutally beaten by security personnel of Awhad, including Kadam.

Kadam was later arrested by the Police in the case and was released on bail. However, the victim Anant Karmuse approached the apex court for justice and demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

Today, Kadam who was being investigated in the case was found dead on the railway tracks in Mumbai in a suspected suicide case. However, no suicide note was recovered by the police.