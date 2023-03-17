On Thursday, March 16, Delhi police took cognizance of a video going viral on social media where some people were seen standing on roofs of cars at National Highway 24 in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The people seen in the video were celebrating the birthday of YouTuber Prince Dixit.

As per reports, prince Dixit has been apprehended by the police.

“Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of the incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders,” Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Though viral now, the video was posted on Prince Dixit’s Instagram account in November last year. The YouTuber and his friends can be seen standing on the seats of the moving cars while driving at high speed, with loud music playing in the background.

According to Delhi police, Prince said that this video was shot on his birthday, November 16, 2022, while travelling from NH24 to Shakarpur. Prince and his supporters were standing on the cars. He also admitted that he had broken traffic rules and appealed to his YouTube subscribers to refrain from doing so.

Police are looking for those friends of Prince Dixit who along with him were creating a ruckus on the road on 16 November 2022.

Recently, two YouTubers Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh were arrested in Gurugram for throwing currency notes on the Golf Course road in Haryana from a moving Baleno car. The video of the incident wherein the accused persons were recreating a scene from a web series titled ‘Farzi’ went viral on social media. According to the police, the currency notes hurled in the viral video had ‘Manoranjan Bank of India’ written on them.