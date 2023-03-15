Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Gurugram: Two YouTubers arrested after video of them throwing currency notes on road to recreate a scene from web series goes viral

The YouTubers and Instagram influencers were recreating scene from the web series 'Farzi' and kept referring to each other as Sunny and Feroze.

OpIndia Staff
Image via NDTV
On Tuesday, March 14, Gurugram Police arrested two people who were seen throwing Indian currency notes on the Golf Course road in Haryana from a moving white coloured Baleno car in a viral video. The arrested accused have been identified as YouTuber Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh. 

Detailing about the matter, ACP Vikas Kaushik said that the police came to know about the viral video of two men throwing cash through social media. “Both the accused have been arrested and currency notes have been recovered from the possession of Jorawar Kalsi. Besides, efforts are on to recover the car seen in the video as well,” ACP Kaushik told ANI.

According to the police, the currency notes hurled in the viral video had ‘Manoranjan Bank of India’ written on them and were fake adding that the accused had not sought permission from the police for shooting such a video.

“Two others had recorded the video for Instagram reels while riding a motorcycle behind them. The Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes in circulation are bogus. The notes read ‘Manoranjan Bank of India’,” Police said in a statement.

ACP Kaushik informed that the accused persons were trying to recreate a scene from a movie. An FIR has been filed at the Sushant Lok police station against Kalsi and his friend under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 283 (obstruction of public way). The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Mohammad Zahid, an assistant sub-inspector. ASI Zahid stated in his complaint that he came across the video on Instagram titled ”Paise uda Feroz” on Kalsi’s account.

The viral video and ‘Farzi’ recreation

In the said video posted by the accused on their Instagram page, a man was seen throwing notes into the air while sitting in the boot of a white vehicle and covering his face with a mask. The accused were recreating a scene from a recently released Amazon Prime web series ‘Farzi’ starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathy in lead roles. 

According to the ASI, “Both men refer to each other in the video as “Feroz” and “Sunny,” the character of the ‘Farzi’ web series.  The vehicle number is clearly seen in the video.  The driver recorded the video while driving at a high speed on the Golf Course Road and his friend threw money from the vehicle after opening the boot. Not only was this negligent, but it also endangered both his life and the lives of other people.”

The two were later released after they joined the investigation. It is notable that Joravar Singh Kalsi is a 24-year-old media influencer and YouTuber from Delhi. He has 342K Instagram followers in addition to 3.51 lakh YouTube subscribers. He is well-known for his YouTube videos.

