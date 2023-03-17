The Delhi Police stated on Thursday, March 16, that their team waited for three hours on March 15 to hand over the notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, but he did not see them, reports ANI. The Delhi police had personally visited the Congress MP to hand over the notice issued in relation to his recent statement that women in Kashmir had told him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that they were gang rape victims.

However, after three hours of waiting, the team returned since the Congress MP didn’t meet them.

The Delhi police further added that the team returned the next day to hand over the notice to the Gandhi scion. Then too, the Congress MP made the police team wait for one and a half hours before meeting them to receive the notice, ANI quoted a source as saying.

On March 15, team of Delhi Police team waited for 3 hours to give notice to Rahul Gandhi on his statement made in Srinagar regarding alleged sexual assault with women. Even after waiting for 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi did not meet the police team: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

Notably, the Delhi police sent a questionnaire to Rahul Gandhi asking him “to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment”.

The Gandhi scion had made the comments in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo yatra in January, where he had said, “In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don’t call the police then I will be shamed”. He also said that he had heard that women are still being sexually assaulted.

Rahul Gandhi also mentioned it during his controversial speech at Cambridge university in the UK, where he said that when he was walking in Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, two women approached him and held his hand. He said that one of the women said, “my sister and me were gang raped by five guys”, when he talked to them.

He said that when he offered to call the cops, they declined, saying that they would be shamed and will never get married if he calls the cops. According to Rahul Gandhi, they only wanted their ‘brother’ Rahul Gandhi to know what happened to them, and then walked away.

It is important to note that the Delhi Police has explicitly requested that Rahul Gandhi disclose details about those women so that they can be given appropriate security and action can be taken against the perpetrators. Nevertheless, it is perplexing why the Congress party has chosen to utilise a simple notice to attack the BJP government.

After Delhi police issued the notice, the Congress party took to its official Twitter handle to write, “A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced.”

A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police.



45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced. pic.twitter.com/XBJrWFsd5H — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2023

“We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law.”

“This notice is yet another proof of a govt in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition.”

It also posted photographs of police personnel outside Gandhi’s Tuglaq Lane residence in New Delhi, saying “Images are self explanatory.”