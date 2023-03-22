After several posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed on walls and poles in various parts of the capital were found, the Delhi Police filed 100 FIRs and arrested six people.

One of the posters that read ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ called for the overthrow of the PM Modi-led government at the Center.

Speaking to ANI, Special CP Deependra Pathak said “Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 6 people were arrested for objectionable posters including some against PM Narendra Modi across the city. Posters didn’t have details of the printing press. FIR has been filed under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act.”

Special CP Pathak also added that the police had intercepted a van as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party office. A few posters were seized and some people were also arrested.

Some media reports state that the police took down over 2,000 “anti-Modi” posters from various locations across the city.

According to a TV9 Bharatvarsh report, Over 50,000 of these posters were meant to be put up across Delhi, according to police officials investigating the case. Two printing presses were ordered for this purpose. Also, several workers were hired at the same time to put up these posters across the city from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Anti-Modi posters (Image via ETV Bharat)

This comes after posters attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up in several locations throughout West Delhi. The poster stated that Modi must be ousted to save the nation (Modi hatao Desh bachao). However, neither a symbol nor the name of any party or organization was mentioned on the posters. Such anti-Modi posters were seen across Metro pillars in Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, and Subhash Nagar.