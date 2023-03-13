On Monday, March 13, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa stoked controversy with his contentious remarks against PM Modi, claiming that he must be finished in order for the country to be saved.

#WATCH | …If Modi is finished then Adani will itself be removed…our fight is not with Adani, our fight is with BJP, kill BJP, Adani-Ambani will be finished themselves…When Congress comes back Adani, Ambani should not come with them: Congress Leader SS Randhawa pic.twitter.com/XGJCm4kYFU — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

“You should end your fights and talk about finishing Modi, if Modi is finished then India will be saved,” said the Congress leader, calling for his figurative death as a politician.

Agar Modi khatam hogaya toh Hindustan bach jayega… agar Modi raha to Hindustan khatam hojayega… (If Modi is finished then the country will be saved… if he stays then the country will be finished)… Modi doesn’t know what patriotism is… agar discipline ajayega to Adani ko hum ek din me Hindustan se nikal denge (If there is discipline… then we will throw out Adani from the country in one single day),” Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

Congress’ Sukhjinder Randhawa, following in the footsteps of his party’s supremo Rahul Gandhi, went on to fabricate absurd claims in an effort to establish a nexus between business magnate Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Pehle BJP ko marlo… Adani saath hi mar jayega… (First finish the BJP, Adani will be finished automatically)… Modi is selling the country… our fight is not with Adani… Ambani Adani should be put behind bars…. when Congress comes back Adani, Ambani should not come with them…” the Congress leader added.

Not stopping at this, the Congress leader went on to downplay the Pulwama terror attack while he accused Modi of deploying it as a strategy ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections to garner votes. ‘Modi saheb kehte hain ghus ke marenge’, how did Pulwama happen… Wasn’t it done to fight elections? Randhawa added.

#WATCH | Congress stood and ended all kinds of mafias in Punjab…we ended Akalidal forever…’Modi sahab says ghuss ke marenge’, how come Pulwama happen…wasn’t it done to fight elections?: Congress Leader SS Randhawa pic.twitter.com/4036nptK56 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Randhawa is not the first Congress leader to go on this sort of mindless anti-Modi rant. Trying to link PM Modi to Adani and the Ambanis and implying that the PM is granting excessive favours to them is a hackneyed strategy that the party, led by its senior leader Rahul Gandhi, employs ahead of every crucial Lok Sabha election.

We have seen these similar attacks with similar names before, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections (even before Modi became the PM), and during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the party scion Rahul Gandhi along with his sycophants went on a lying spree to target Prime Minister Modi over the issue of Rafale deal.

Congress had made memes, caricatures on the Rafale deal, and insinuated kickbacks from Anil Ambani’s Reliance. Congress leaders cried themselves hoarse that the Modi govt ‘took away the contract’ from HAL and ‘gave it to Ambani’. Except it was not true. The 36 jets that India purchased from France, will be 100% manufactured in France. India bought them off the shelf. Not a single one of them was being built in India so the question of HAL or Reliance manufacturing them would not arise.