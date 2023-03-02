On March 1, Wednesday, an FIR was filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan over a property dispute. The case against Gauri Khan has been filed under Indian Criminal Code section 409 (criminal breach of trust) (IPC). Tulsiyani Construction and Development Company CMD Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani were also named in the FIR.

Jaswant Shah, a Mumbai resident, filed the case, alleging that he invested in a property at Tulsiyani Golf View in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City region but did not receive ownership despite paying Rs 86 lakh. He alleged that he purchased the apartment from Tulsiyani Construction and Developers Group because Gauri Khan was its brand ambassador.

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan. The complainant asserted that the flat at Tulsiyani Golf View, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, was given to someone else.

Gauri Khan is a film producer and entrepreneur who runs her own company called Gauri Khan Designs.

