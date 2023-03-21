In a recent development in the ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The CBI argued that if Sisodia is granted bail, he may jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“Sisodia was arrested on February 26, 2023, and if released on bail now, he will jeopardize our investigation as the destruction of evidence was a constant practice,” the agency stated.

CBI further said, “If he is granted bail, it will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference is writ large.” It is pointed out by CBI that Manish Sisodia dealt with an unprecedented 18 ministries and he might use his influence to destroy the evidence in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor for CBI, Advocate DP Singh submitted that Manish Sisodia had told the agency that he destroyed phones because he wanted to upgrade. However, he never upgraded his phone, Singh claimed. He further said that the frequent destruction of phones was not at all an innocent act and was done to destroy the evidence.

“I’ve deep roots in society. I joined the investigation when I was called before CBI. I am a public servant. Two more public servants were made accused in this case and allegations against them are far graver than mine. But they are sent without arrest,” said Sisodia’s lawyer

The lawyer for Sisodia further claimed that there’s no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against Sisodia and that the change in excise policy was totally normal.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED in an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

On Monday, Sisodia’s judicial custody was extended till April 3 by the Delhi court in the excise policy scam case which is being investigated by the CBI. He is currently in Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a related case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sisodia on the 9th of March in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being investigated by the CBI relating to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26.

The trial court had earlier observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far