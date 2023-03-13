On Sunday, March 12, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA KS Eshwarappa, while speaking about Azaan, questioned whether Allah will listen to prayers only if loudspeakers are used to call him.

Addressing a rally organised as part of the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in poll-bound Karnataka, Eshwarappa, who has also served as the Deputy Chief Minister, said that playing Azaan on loudspeakers gives him a headache.

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa makes controversial remarks during his speech in Mangaluru as Azaan plays in the background.

“This (Azaan) is a headache for me, does Allah hear prayers only if one screams on a microphone? is Allah deaf? This issue must be resolved soon” pic.twitter.com/Xlt3Up7pJp — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 13, 2023

“Wherever I go this is a headache for me. I have no doubt there will be an end to this soon as there is a Supreme Court judgement. Honourable PM Modi has asked us to respect all religions, but I must ask can Allah hear only if you scream on a microphone?”

Notably, the Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa was addressing a public gathering when Azaan blared from a mosque nearby. Commenting on the usage of loudspeakers by the mosques for Azaan, the BJP leader added, “even we Hindus pray in temples, sing shlokas and bhajans. It’s Bharat mata that protects religions, but if you say that Allah listens only if you pray with a loudspeaker I must question if he’s deaf. It’s not needed, this issue must be resolved,” he said.

Earlier, a huge controversy was stirred in Karnataka over using loudspeakers for azaan in mosques. This after several Hindu organizations in the state complained about the noise pollution being created due to the loudspeakers. In April, amid the controversy, at first, the Karnataka government outlawed the use of loudspeakers between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Then later, in October 2022, the Karnataka state government gave 10,889 licences to mosques to use sound equipment and loudspeakers for Azaan.

Karnataka Waqf Board orders a ban on the use of loudspeakers in Mosques and dargahs between 10 pm and 6 am

Notably, in 2021, the Karnataka State Waqf Board issued an order banning the use of loudspeakers during Azaan between 10 pm and 6 am in mosques and dargahs across the state.

The Waqf board observed that increasing ambient noise levels around many masjids and dargahs due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have adverse effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people.

Further, the circular said any violation near the “silence zones” will be liable for a penalty. However, the Waqf Board also made it clear that there is no ban on Azaan, but it has only barred loudspeakers during the specified time to prevent noise pollution.