On Tuesday, May 7, a video went viral on social media which showed a man raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans and small children repeating the pro-Pakistani slogan after him. The video is being shared with claims that the video is from the campaigning of the Samajwadi Party in the Mubarakpur assembly constituency of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, this video is from the Dhakwa village of Mubarakpur in Azamgarh. Notably, the Mubarakpur assembly constituency is a Muslim-dominated area.

On Monday evening, SP MLA Akhilesh Yadav was campaigning for party candidate Dharmendra Yadav for the Lok Sabha election in the constituency. In the video that has been going viral, several locals and SP leaders are seen following Yadav. There are several children who are also seen amongst the crowd.

Samajwadi Party supporter claims he raised ‘cycle zindabad’ slogans

When the crowd reached the Mubarakpur assembly constituency, one person, amongst the Samajwadi supporters, identified as former District Panchayat member Virendra Yadav, raised the pro-Pakistan slogans. Several children are heard repeating the pro-Pakistani slogan.

Speaking about the video, the former District Panchayat claimed that Block Development Council (BDC) member Bansu Yadav edited the video. He said that the SP supporters were raising ‘Cycle Zindabad’, and ‘Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad’ slogans, which were edited and shared on social media. A complaint has been lodged in the police station in this matter, he added.

Azamgarh police says viral video being investigated

Meanwhile, Azamgarh’s ASP (city) Shailendra Lal said on Tuesday that the video has come to his notice through social media, in which an objectionable slogan is being raised. Orders have been given to investigate the viral video. The investigation into the matter has been handed over to Mubarakpur police and Cyber ​​Cell. A team has been sent to detain the person who is raising slogans. Along with interrogating the person, it will also be investigated where the video is from and whether the video is fake. If the video is of someone else and if someone else’s voice has been mixed, action will be taken after investigation.

The electoral exercise in the Azamgarh Parliamentary Constituency represented by Akhilesh Yadav, is scheduled to take place on 25 May, Phase 6 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded Shri Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘nirahua’ from the constituency while the Samajwadi Party has fielded Dharmendra Yadav.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Akhilesh Yadav, representing the SP, emerged victorious as the winning candidate from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav secured a total of 621578, while her closest competitor, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of the BJP, garnered 361704 votes. Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua faced defeat with a margin of 259874 votes.