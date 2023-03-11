On Saturday, the Jharkhand Police said that a 17-year-old boy had murdered his girlfriend by banging a metal rod on her head after he learned that she was parallelly talking to some other boy through Instagram. The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, March 8 at Urjanagar in Godda district.

The dead body was recovered from a field in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Thursday morning. The police also recovered the phone of the girl, which was lying beside her dead body.

According to the reports, the girl from the Mahagama police station area was reported missing on Holi, March 8. When she didn’t return after leaving the house for playing Holi, and her phone was found switched off, her family members searched for her everywhere, but could not locate her. After that, her father lodged a complaint with the police.

On Thursday morning, some people saw the body of a girl lying in a field in Govidpur village and informed the police. Police then called the family of the girl, who reached the spot and identified the victim. Following this, the police launched a probe and caught the boy after suspecting his involvement.

“The boy and the girl, who studied in the same class at a reputed English medium school in Urjanagar, were in a relationship. Infuriated after getting to know that she was talking to another boy on Instagram, he hit her with an iron rod on Wednesday evening when she was on the way to her friend’s place to celebrate Holi,” a police officer said.

The Police identified the accused who confessed during interrogation that he killed the girl. “The metal rod used in the crime and the girl’s mobile phone were found a few metres away from where the body was found,” confirmed Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena. He also said that there were injury marks on the girl’s body.

The accused boy has been sent to a remand home. Further investigations into the case are underway.

The girl’s father works as a dumper operator in the Rajmahal project of Eastern Coalfields Limited and lives with the family in Urjanagar Colony.

Notably, a similar crime was reported from Jammu and Kashmir where a 26-year-old professional Dr Sumedha Sharma was murdered by her male best friend over a minor argument on the day of Holi. The boy identified as Johar Mehmood Ganai stabbed Sharma with a butcher knife and later tried to kill himself. However, he survived the incident after the Police arrived at the spot.