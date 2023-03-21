A controversy has erupted in the state of Karnataka after a few event management companies in Tumkur forced Hindu women to wear hijab at functions hosted by the Muslim community. The management firms also forced the women to remove the kumkum on their forehead, which holds importance in Hinduism.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after one of the event management companies posted the image of Hindu women wearing a Hijab online. The same was initially reported by a local media channel named Samvad Kannada. The video of the incident, however, went viral over social media after which a few Bajrang Dal activists raised the issue and protested against the local representatives and such event management companies.

In Tumkur district, Karnataka a Moozlim caterer is allegedly hiring Hindu girls and is forcing them to wear Hijab



The activists also informed the parents of the girls who are hired by these event companies in Tumkur. The parents said they didn’t know anything about this incident and would never allow their girls to wear hijabs and remove kumkum for extra earnings.

Bajrang Dal district coordinator Manju Bhargav said to The Organiser that the event companies deliberately target poor Hindu women who need money and offer them extra wages only if the latter agrees to wear hijab and remove kumkum. As per Bhargav, Hindu women are paid Rs 800 to Rs 1000 per day if they agree to wear hijab and wipe off kumkum, otherwise are offered Rs 300 to Rs 400 per day.

Several Hindu activists continue to protest as several event management companies continue to force Hindu women to wear hijabs. Hindu campaigners have spoken out in opposition to this, with many demanding that the practice be stopped right away. According to the activists, compelling Hindu women to wear the hijab is a step toward the Islamization of the nation.