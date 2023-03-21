Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Karnataka: Hindu women forced to wear Hijab, remove Kumkum by event management companies during events by Muslim community in Tumkur

Karnataka: Hindu women forced to wear Hijab and remove forehead Kumkum during their jobs at Tumkur events hosted by Muslim community
Image- Samvaad Kannada channel
A controversy has erupted in the state of Karnataka after a few event management companies in Tumkur forced Hindu women to wear hijab at functions hosted by the Muslim community. The management firms also forced the women to remove the kumkum on their forehead, which holds importance in Hinduism.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after one of the event management companies posted the image of Hindu women wearing a Hijab online. The same was initially reported by a local media channel named Samvad Kannada. The video of the incident, however, went viral over social media after which a few Bajrang Dal activists raised the issue and protested against the local representatives and such event management companies.

The activists also informed the parents of the girls who are hired by these event companies in Tumkur. The parents said they didn’t know anything about this incident and would never allow their girls to wear hijabs and remove kumkum for extra earnings.

Bajrang Dal district coordinator Manju Bhargav said to The Organiser that the event companies deliberately target poor Hindu women who need money and offer them extra wages only if the latter agrees to wear hijab and remove kumkum. As per Bhargav, Hindu women are paid Rs 800 to Rs 1000 per day if they agree to wear hijab and wipe off kumkum, otherwise are offered Rs 300 to Rs 400 per day.

Several Hindu activists continue to protest as several event management companies continue to force Hindu women to wear hijabs. Hindu campaigners have spoken out in opposition to this, with many demanding that the practice be stopped right away. According to the activists, compelling Hindu women to wear the hijab is a step toward the Islamization of the nation.

