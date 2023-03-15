Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Kerala: Two BJP workers attacked with weapons, case registered

Kerala: CPI slams CPIM for projecting Pinarayi Vijayan as 'one man show'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, image via Mathrubhumi
6

A case was registered after three people including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly assaulted with weapons, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident happened on Tuesday night in the Palakkad district of Kerala. 

The two BJP workers namely Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons. Vishnu’s mother was also attacked when she tried to stop the attackers. 

All three have been admitted to a hospital. Alathur Police has registered a case in the matter and started the investigation. 

Further details are awaited in the case.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

