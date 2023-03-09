Thursday, March 9, 2023
Updated:

“People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu”: Kiren Rijiju says ‘he is extremely dangerous for India’s unity’ over Cambridge speech of the Congress MP

"People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu, but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu", Kiren Rijiju said

OpIndia Staff
6

Following repeated anti-India comments made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the UK, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a stinging attack on him, saying that the Wayanad MP is exceedingly detrimental to national unity since he keeps making divisive statements. The statement came after the Congress leader’s address at Cambridge, London.

Sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech on Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, “The self-declared Congress prince has crossed all the limits.” The Union Minister added that the integrity of India is endangered by Rahul Gandhi. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s primary mantra is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ in contrast to how Congress stalwart is currently inciting division in India.

In another post, the Minister of Law and Justice, mocked Rahul Gandhi, asserting, “People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu, but foreigners don’t know that he is actually Pappu.” Pappu (dullard) is a moniker given to the Congressman by his opponents as well as the citizens of the country.

He further mentioned that there is no need to respond to his foolish utterances, but the issue is that the forces opposed to India are misusing Rahul Gandhi’s anti-national remarks to damage the country’s reputation.

Uploading a clip in which an ally of ex-PM and Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother late Mrs. Indira Gandhi, is seen advising the Gandhi scion not to defame India on foreign soil, Rijiju asked the latter to at least listen to his well-wishers.

The lawmaker from Arunachal Pradesh remarked that there should be a cap on the number of times a product can be launched, alluding to Rahul’s repeated attempts to sell himself as a successful politician.

The Minister criticized Rahul earlier on Tuesday for alleging that opposition politicians’ microphones are routinely switched off in Parliament. He replied that Rahul Gandhi is the one who speaks the most in the Parliament.

He stated, “Be it Rahul Gandhi or others, they keep abusing the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from dawn to dusk. The one who speaks the most says that they are not allowed to speak.”

The Congress MP was also criticized by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh , who called his claim completely incorrect and without foundation. “I’d like to say it was absolutely false, and baseless. Nothing can be more false than this. I have been in Parliament for the past nine years and not once have I heard anything like that from anyone.” he proclaimed.

The condemnation directed at Rahul Gandhi stems from his remarks at Cambridge Judge Business School, London, where he delivered a talk to MBA students, in which he disparaged Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government, questioned Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s comprehension of the Chinese threat and compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Islamist terrorist outfit, Muslim Brotherhood.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

