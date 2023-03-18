On 17th March 2023, Kiran Patel – the arrested conman – was produced before a court in Jammu and Kashmir after completing police custody for 15 days. Kiran Patel is accused of getting security coverage and VIP treatment from the local administration by falsely presenting himself as an additional secretary at the PMO. He was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on 3rd March 2023, but the incident appeared in the media much later.

As he became the issue of discussion over social media, many shocking facts about the conman surfaced. According to reports, Kiran Patel was also jailed in the past in a case of fraud. A Twitter user Harshal Purohit shared news reports about his past frauds on Twitter and wrote in the caption, “He is a very confident man. He gave away cheques worth 78 lakhs while he had only 113 Rs. In his account. Must be good at whatever he was doing. He always got away but not this time.”

He is a very confident man. He gave away cheques worth 78 lakhs while he had only 113 rs. In his account. Must be good at whatever he was doing. He always got away but not this time. @AdityaRajKaul @narendramodi @sanghaviharsh https://t.co/jaqm9oUE46 pic.twitter.com/IqrhDymt96 — Harshal Purohit (@iPurohitHarshal) March 17, 2023

According to news reports attached to this tweet, in August 2019, the same Kiran Patel and his associate Dipesh Sheth were arrested by the Raopura police of Vadodara. He was accused of cheating a sub-contractor of Rs 1 crore at the Kalanagari Garba Mahotsav 2018 at Navlakhi Garba Ground.

It was also alleged that Kiran Patel used to get his work done by pretending that he knew big leaders and also got VIP treatment at the police station. But the list of frauds committed by Kiran Patel does not end here. Twitter user @keetliwado has created and put up an entire thread of all his fraud cases. It is also alleged that Kiran Patel attempted fraud of lakhs of rupees by telling people that he has to give a car to the Vadtal Swaminarayan sect.

In 2019, Kiran Patel and his brother Manish Patel approached retired DYSP NK Parmar in Naroda. Patel duped the retired officer of lakhs of rupees as he schemed him saying that he wants to give a car to the Vadtal Swaminarayan temple.

Both these brothers have cheated the farmers in the past. Lakhs of rupees of poor farmers were spent on the pretext of giving good returns by investing money taken from these farmers in good schemes.

When the farmers demanded the money back, the conman Kiran Patel threatened them with an FIR by senior police officers. During this time, he also made the farmers talk to many big police officers.

Kiran Patel used to cheat people by showing them his photos with various big leaders. Sometimes he used to say that he works for the then Home Minister Jitu Vaghani and sometimes he would say that he is the PA of RSS official Sanjay Joshi. In this way, many cases of cheating by thug Kiran Patel are coming to light on social media.

Kiran Patel was detained in Srinagar on March 3, 2023, for impersonating a prominent official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and meeting with key authorities in the Union territory. An FIR lodged in the Nishat police station in Srinagar mentions that the accused conman ‘indulged in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of the Kashmir Valley’. He was also given official hospitality, a personal security officer (PSO), and a room in a posh hotel.