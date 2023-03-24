Simple steps to link Aadhar and PAN Card before March 31, 2023

The last date for linking the Aadhar Card with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is March 31, 2023.

While the Indian government had initially set the deadline to March 31, 2022, it extended the last date by another year with a mandatory fine of ₹500 (till June 30, 2022) and ₹1000 (between ).

Those who fail to avail of the opportunity by March 31 this year will have their PAN cards turned inoperative permanently. So, here are the simple steps one can follow to ensure Aadhar-PAN linkage before the last date.

Visit the website – https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ Click on the ‘Link Aadhar’ option on the left-hand panel of the site.

3. A new window will open, wherein you will be asked to fill in your PAN card and Aadhar card details.

4. If you have already linked your Aadhar and PAN card, then, you will be presented with the following message – Your PAN XXX is already linked to given Aadhaar YYY

5. However, if your Aadhar and PAN Card are not linked, then, you will be presented with the following message – PAN not linked with Aadhar. Then, click on the ‘Link Aadhar’ hyperlink text and you will then be redirected to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website.

6. Click on ‘proceed‘ under ‘CHALLAN NO./ITNS 280’ and choose the ‘0021’ option under Tax Applicable. Select ‘500’ from the drop-down menu of ‘Other Receipts.’

7. You will then be prompted to fill in your PAN CARD, Assessment Year and bank details before making the payment of ₹1000/-

8. Once payment is complete on the NSDL website, you are advised to wait 4-5 days before moving ahead with the next steps.

9. Repeat Step No.3 and you will receive the following message – Your payment details are verified. Please click on Continue to proceed with the submission of the Aadhar-PAN linking request.

10. You will be taken to a new window and prompted to fill in details such as PAN, Aadhar Number, Name as per Aadhar and mobile number. Click on ‘I agree to validate my Aadhar details’ to proceed.

11. Once this step is complete, you will receive a 6-digit one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.

12. Fill in the details and then click on the ‘validate’ option. You will see a new window with the ‘success message.’

According to the Income Tax Department website, non-resident Indians, non-citizens of India, individuals above 80 years or above during the previous year and those residing in Meghalaya, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir are exempted from the mandatory Aadhar-PAN linkage requirement.