On February 28, a Muslim woman reverted to Hinduism and got married to a Hindu man from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Agra native Nargis got married to Alok in the Mainpuri district. They had been acquainted for a year. The two met on a social media platform and became friends and eventually decided to get married.

According to media reports, Nargis has stated that she has liked Sanatan Dharma since she was a young child. She occasionally visited the temple as well, which enraged Abbu (father) to thrash her. Following the Ghar Wapsi rituals, the newlywed Nargis changed her name to Nikki and said that she had never liked Islam. Nikki claims that she became friends with Alok on Instagram. After several days of interaction, they both decided to become life partners.

Nikki claims that now, she intends to remain a Hindu for the rest of her life. The wedding took place in a Laxmi temple in Mainpuri and was attended by Alok’s family and friends, while Nikki’s family members were not present there. Nikki’s mother is reportedly deceased. Nikki and Alok will soon be doing a court marriage as well.

Nikki’s Abbu reportedly opposed her relationship with Alok. After her mother passed away, it was just Nikki and her father in the family. Nikki claims that once Alok arrived in Agra to meet her, her father learned about it and then assaulted Nikki. Alok after knowing about this brought Nikki to Mainpuri.

Nikki’s father filed a complaint against Alok. Following this, Alok was apprehended by the police, and Nikki was handed to her father. Alok and Nikki resolved to get married after Alok was released from police custody.

“I am an adult, I have the right to marry the man of my choice. I got married to Alok on February 28,” Nikki said. Meanwhile, Alok asserted that he or his family did not exert any pressure to have Nargis change her name to Nikki adding that it was her own decision.