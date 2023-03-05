Drunk passenger urinates on a fellow passenger after he fell asleep on New York-Delhi flight

A passenger on Delhi bound flight from New York urinated on fellow passenger. As per reports, the person has been identified as one Arya Vohra, an Indian student in the US. He was reportedly drunk and urinated on his fellow passenger while in his sleep.

DCP IGI Airport said that they have received a complaint about a passenger urinating on another from American Airlines. Accused identified-Arya Vohra, a student in the US. Legal action is being taken in the case.

A member of the CISF immediately turned the student over to Delhi Police once the plane landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Besides an official at Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said “We have got a report from the concerned airline (American Airlines). They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate actions.”

“When the incident was noticed, the CISF and the airline’s internal security team got to work. As soon as the plane touched down, the accused was arrested. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned,” an airport official said.

According to the airport authority, the accused apologized to the affected passenger as well as the flight crew since the occurrence would affect his career. The airline did, however, inform the Delhi airport’s Air Traffic Popilce of the matter.

It is notable that as per India’s aviation regulations, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly conduct, in addition to any legal consequences, he will be prohibited from flying for a specific amount of time, depending on the seriousness of the offense.

Delhi Police also took cognizance of the incident and informed that they are in touch with American Airlines over the issue. “We’re in touch with the airline company (American Airlines) regarding the sequence of events. The victim passenger neither wants his name to be made public nor does he want to register a complaint,” Delhi Police said.

This kind of incidents have been reported frequently in recent times. During an Air India flight from New York to Delhi last year, a nearly similar incident occurred. On November 26, 2022, an inebriated passenger named Shankar Mishra, onboard Air India flight AI-102, traveling from New York to Delhi, urinated on a female co-passenger. January 7, Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.