The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its first chargesheet in one of its cases against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) naming two accused from Rajasthan for driving a wedge between different communities in India through radicalisation and arms-training of gullible Muslim youth, training them in handling weapons and explosives and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror.

On completion of a major part of the investigations into the case relating to the activities and agenda of violent extremism of PFI, the NIA filed the chargesheet on Monday against Mohammad Ashif alias Asif of Kota and Sadiq Sarraf of Baran in Rajasthan under sections 120B, 153A of Indian Penal Code and section 13, 17, 18, 18A and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. This case was registered in September 2022 to probe the criminal conspiracy, which had been hatched by PFI leaders and cadres with the aim of driving a wedge between different communities in India through radicalisation and arms-training of gullible Muslim youth, training them in handling weapons and explosives and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

The accused chargesheeted are trained PFI members who were involved in the recruitment and radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youth for the PFI for committing violent acts, said the NIA.

“They were also found involved in organising Training Camps in the handling of weapons and explosives, instigating PFI cadres to pick up arms and raising funds for carrying out violent activities. They were also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in India and motivating the youth to resort to violent means to establish Islamic rule in the country,” said the anti-terror agency.

The accused persons radicalised gullible Muslim youth by brainwashing them into believing that Islam was in danger in India and it was therefore essential for PFI cadres and the community to train themselves in the use of arms for protecting Islam and establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047, the NIA further said.

The accused persons were collecting funds in the name of Zakat for the procurement of weapons and organising weapon and explosives Training Camps for PFI cadres, added the Central agency.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)