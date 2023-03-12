On 12th March 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no force in the world can harm the democratic traditions of India. Giving a befitting reply to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments in the UK, PM Modi said, “India is not only the largest democracy, but it is the mother of democracy. It is unfortunate that questions are being raised in London on India’s democracy.”

Without taking Rahul Gandhi’s name, PM Modi lashes out at him for his comments in the UK where he had alleged that democracy is under threat in India under the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi had even questioned the USA and Europe for not interfering in India.

Addressing a public meeting at Dharwad in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “I am fortunate to have inaugurated the statue of Bhagwan Basaveshwar in London. That Bhagwan Basaveshwar whose Anubhav Mandapam is the unique experience of democracy. I am blessed to have inaugurated his statue on the soil of London. But it is unfortunate that in the same London, questions were raised about India’s democracy. The roots of the Indian democracy are nourished by the centuries-old history we have. No force in the world can harm the democratic traditions of India. Despite this fact, there are some people who are continuously questioning Indian democracy. They are insulting Bhagwan Basaveshwar. They are insulting the people of Karnataka, the democratic traditions of India, and the 130 crore aware people of India. The people of Karnataka should be alert to these people.”

#WATCH | “India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy…it’s unfortunate that in London questions were raised about India’s democracy…Some people are constantly questioning India’s democracy…”: PM Modi in Hubballi-Dharwad pic.twitter.com/PyBVul8rTg — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

PM Modi was in Dharwad to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Dharwad. He said the 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara had conceptualised the Parliamentary system through ‘Anubhava Mantap’, and the people in the United Kingdom have also erected a statue of Basaveshwara as a mark of reverence to the social reformer.

It is notable that on Thursday, 2nd March 2023, Rahul Gandhi launched one of his usual attacks on the Modi government and said that it was undermining the democracy of India. While delivering a presentation at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi said that the Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to monitor his phone.

Big day for Hubballi-Dharwad as it gets multiple development initiatives to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens. https://t.co/99FdFBqAgZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2023

PM Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of key development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad, Karnataka today. The projects include dedicating to the nation IIT Dharwad whose foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, the longest railway platform in the world at 1507m in length at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station which has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently, the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. He also laid the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, and Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project.