When PM Modi told Kapil Sharma that opposition leaders in India are doing comedy

The Indian Prime Minister is known to use humour in his political speeches, both within and outside the Parliament

When PM Modi told Kapil Sharma that Opposition is doing comedy
Kapil Sharma (left), PM Modi (right)
On Saturday (March 11), India’s leading comedian Kapil Sharma revealed details of his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with Aaj Tak Editor Sudhir Chaudhary.

In the interview, Chaudhary asked, “Have you ever thought of inviting politicians such as PM Modi to your show? Politicians also need a platform to promote themselves before elections. Would you like to invite the Prime Minister as a guest on your show?”

Kapil Sharma replied, “On a serious note, I had invited PM Modi to our show when I met him in person. He did not say no to me but instead told me that right now, the Opposition leaders are doing full-fledged comedy in politics.”

“So, PM Modi did not say no to me. I will in fact be grateful if he comes to our show. In that way, people will get to see his lighter, humourous side,” the stand-up comedian added.

Kapil Sharma further added, “During the inauguration of the Film Museum in Mumbai, PM Modi cracked several jokes in front of the entire film fraternity. So, I want him to come to our show so that everyone can see what we witnessed that day. Nonetheless, I will keep inviting him.”

PM Modi and his potshots at the Opposition

The Indian Prime Minister is known to use humour in his political speeches, both within and outside the Parliament. In February 2020, he suggested that Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is a ‘tube light’ for intervening during his speech.

PM Modi remarked, “I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this.” Recently, he joked about Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, for ‘mistakenly’ reading the old Budget in the State Assembly.

“Budgets and announcements are only matters on paper for the Congress. They don’t intend to carry out any of them in reality. What budget he read is not the issue. The fact that the previous year’s budget was held in a box rather than being implemented raises the actual question,” PM Modi said.

